Jason M. Ruhmshottel, 43, was found dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The bicyclist who was killed in a North Portland crash Tuesday morning was identified by Portland police on Wednesday.

Authorities say that Portland man Jason M. Ruhmshottel, 43, was found dead at the scene of the crash at around 6 a.m.

Investigators say that the collision involved the cyclist and a 2012 Mazda CX-7 and took place on North Portland Road. No arrests or citations have been issued, and the driver of the Mazda stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: TIU and reference case number 23-246591.