Portland cyclist killed in head-on crash near Mill Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau identified the man killed in a recent deadly crash near the Mill Park neighborhood in East Portland.

Antonio Sage Rodriguez of Portland was struck by a Chevy Suburban around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of E Burnside Street and SE 122nd Avenue. First responders made lifesaving efforts, however, Rodriguez, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the SUV was going eastbound on Burnside while Rodriguez was riding westbound in the single eastbound travel lane, resulting in a head-on crash. Poor visibility was a factor in the collision, according to PPB.

No arrests or citations were issued, although the investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213.