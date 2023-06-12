Editor’s note: A previous version of this article had the wrong name of the cyclist in the subhead, which has since been updated.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland cyclist was killed Saturday in Polk County after falling off his bike and into the road, where he was run over by a vehicle, according to Oregon State Police.

Authorities say that officers responded to the crash on Hwy 221 near milepost 11.5 around 11:30 a.m. Investigators concluded that Robert Weeks, 47, was traveling south in a 2021 Ford F-350 when Adam Joy, 55, was biking in the same direction.

Joy fell over into the lane just as the truck was passing, police said.

Despite Weeks slowing down as he passed, Joy was struck by the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP. Authorities said he stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The roadway was impacted for approximately six hours during the investigation.