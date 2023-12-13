Portland firefighters said the driver exited the vehicle through the rear gate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland driver suffered no injuries when a large tree struck their vehicle on their way to visit their child at a nearby hospital.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the incident on Monday morning, after the tree fell from the hillside and onto the unidentified motorist’s SUV on Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard.

A Portland driver was uninjured after a large tree fell on their SUV. (Courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters said the tree pinned the driver to their seat, but they were able to escape the vehicle by pushing the seat back and exiting through the rear gate. According to PF&R, there were no reported injuries when crews arrived at the scene.

Just before 1 p.m. that afternoon, the Portland Bureau of Transportation notified drivers that all lanes of Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard had been closed between Campus Drive and Condor Lane. The agency later assessed the area for landslide risk and repair.

The Portland Police Bureau also responded to the call and an arborist with the Division of Urban Forestry arrived to remove the tree.

After the incident, firefighters drove the motorist to their original destination at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.