Portland man hit ‘by at least 4 vehicles’ publicly ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 65-year-old man who was hit “by at least 4 separate vehicles” on October 1 was publicly identified as Portland police continue their investigation.

Randy Lee of Portland was hit on NE Portland Highway around 7:45 p.m. that night, authorities said. Two of the drivers stayed at the scene but 2 other drivers did not.

No one has yet been arrested or cited. Investigators are looking for witnesses who saw the crash or for those other involved drivers to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov The case number is 21-274270.