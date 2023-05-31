PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was struck and killed via hit-and-run in the Montavilla neighborhood last month was identified by Portland police on Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight on April 28, Portland police said they responded to the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street, where a crash was reported. When authorities arrived, they found that 62-year-old Robert B. Ketchum, who was in a wheelchair, had been hit.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but police said Ketchum was declared dead at the scene.

Suspect information is not being released at this time but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash or the involved driver is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-109538.