Portland man killed in Hwy 197 crash

OSP: Driver was speeding, not wearing seatbelt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was killed after rolling his car and crashing into a power pole Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.

Eugene Hernandez, 68, was traveling at high speeds on Highway 197 around 2 p.m. in a Toyota Camry. Hernandez was speeding northbound near milepost 61 when the car left the roadway.

OSP said Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries in the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains open.

