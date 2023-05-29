PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a month after being hospitalized due to a crash, a Portland motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Steven McQueen, 54, died in the hospital on Thursday, weeks after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle on April 30, according to police.

PPB says this was the 23rd fatal crash of the year in Portland — four of the crashes involved motorcycles.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 65th Avenue. Officers arrived to find McQueen seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance. Police said the male driver of the vehicle, a 2022 Kia Soul, was uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

According to investigators, the man driving the Kia was traveling west on SE Foster Road and was turning southbound on SE 65th Ave. when the motorcycle, which was traveling east, struck the passenger side of the car. Police said that McQueen’s motorcycle did not have a working headlight. No arrests were made and no citations were issued.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-111575.