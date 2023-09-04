PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland police officer was injured along with 3 other people in a crash in Southeast Portland Monday night.

The crash around SE 92nd and Powell happened just before 7 p.m., officials said. The officer was in the area to provide back-up on a domestic violence call when the crash occurred.

The officer, assigned to the East Precinct, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The driver and 2 passengers in the other vehicle, a pickup, suffered minor injuries. The passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Everyone involved is expected to recover.

The Major Crash Team went to the scene and took control of the investigation. No other information is available at this time.

The case, #23-233168, is open and active.

A Portland police officer and 3 others were hurt in a crash near SE 92nd and Powell, September 4, 2023 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes known.