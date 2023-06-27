PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who died in a crash that injured three other people was identified by Portland police on Tuesday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, a Gresham police officer spotted a car that may have been involved in a string of armed robberies. Authorities said the Gresham officer tried to get behind the car at NE 181st and Glisan, but the driver sped off and caused a five-car crash that resulted in the death of 40-year-old Jennifer Leigh Parise.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, investigators believe that alcohol impairment and extreme speeding played a role in the fatal crash.

The suspect, 61-year-old Nathaniel Franklin Jr., was arrested and taken to the Gresham Police Department. He now faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, DUII and driving while suspended.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.