The single-vehicle accident was the second fatal crash in Portland on Christmas Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified a driver who died in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Day.

The crash happened in Southwest Portland, with 40-year-old Tigard resident Pernell T. Brown Jr. being identified as the deceased person. His family has been notified, officials said in a statement.

The 2008 Rav4 that Brown was driving was headed southbound on Southwest Taylors Ferry Road and turning left onto Southwest Barbur Boulevard when it careened off the road and hit several trees, according to police’s initial investigation.

Brown died at an area hospital where he had been transported by ambulance, succumbing to his injuries despite “lifesaving efforts,” the release said. His was the second fatal crash to occur on Christmas Day in Portland.