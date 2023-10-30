Authorities say that 68-year-old Mark Sinclair's family has been notified of his death.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who died in a multi-car crash on I-5 South on Thursday has been identified by Portland police.

Investigators say that Sinclair was driving a green 1998 Honda Accord in the left lane on I-5 South near NE Failing St. when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes Sprinter being driven by a 48-year-old man. Three other cars were struck and damaged in the crash, according to authorities.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is still ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident who hasn’t spoken to police is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-280468.