PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are responding to a crash on Southeast Division Street that killed a pedestrian Thursday night, officials say.

A car crashed into a pedestrian at the intersection of Southeast 135th Avenue shortly before 7:19 p.m, police said. By the time an ambulance arrived, the pedestrian was already dead, according to authorities.

Southeast Division Street is closed from 133th to 136th Avenue while officers investigate the scene. The driver is still at the scene, though their identity has yet to be released.

Police ask anyone with information about this crash to contact them by emailing crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit. Reference Case No. 23-286693.

