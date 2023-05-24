A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in SE Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon, Portland police said.

Officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street east of Southeast 122nd Avenue just before 1:40 p.m. when they found a woman who had been struck by an eastbound driver who didn’t stop, police said.

The victim was rushed to a local medical center, but despite lifesaving efforts, she died at the hospital, according to PPB.

Southeast Division Street is closed in both directions between Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast 124th Avenue during the investigation — Southeast 122nd Avenue remains open to traffic.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case 23-135823.

This is a developing story.