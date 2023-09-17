PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old Portland woman died when the Toyota Highlander she was driving hit a light pole on the shoulder of SR-14 near Vancouver.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday, the Washington State Patrol said. It’s not known why the Toyota, driven by Eden S. Ewings, drifted from the road onto the shoulder near Milepost 4. It hit a light pole, then rolled over, blocking the westbound lanes.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Ewings was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, authorities said.

No further information is available at this time.