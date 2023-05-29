A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in SE Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (KOIN)

Laura Morrow, 35, died at the hospital due to her injuries, according to PPB.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The female pedestrian that was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday has been identified by Portland police.

Portland resident Laura Morrow, 35, was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop at Southeast Division Street east of Southeast 122nd Avenue just before 1:40 p.m., police said.

Morrow was rushed to a local medical center, but despite lifesaving efforts, she died at the hospital, according to PPB. The suspect in the crash is still at large.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case 23-135823.