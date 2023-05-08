Another teen was critically injured in the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-car crash in Linn County took the lives of a Portland woman and an unidentified teenager on Sunday, Oregon State Police announced.

Police say they responded to the collision just after 3:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 near milepost 233.

According to investigators, an Infinity QX5 driven by 64-year-old Portlander Jimmy Davis was heading north on the highway when it rear-ended a Nissan Rogue. The impact caused the Infinity to leave the road, striking multiple trees on the side of the freeway.

Davis suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to receive medical treatment, but sadly, the three other occupants in the car weren’t as fortunate.

Portland woman Kimberly Ritter, 56, and a teenage boy were declared deceased at the scene, police said. A second teenage boy was critically injured in the crash as well.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, 36-year-old Glenn Stillman of Independence, was uninjured, according to OSP.

Police say the interstate was impacted for nearly five hours during the on-scene investigation and that the investigation is still active.