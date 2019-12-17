Possible DUII crash downs utility pole, power lines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash that the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office referred to as a possible DUII has led to a utility pole and power lines leaning across the roadway.
In a tweet, CCSO said deputies are investigating a possible single vehicle DUII crash on Stafford Road near Wilsonville. Stafford Rd. is closed between Southwest Shatz Road and Southwest Mountain Road due to the leaning utility pole and power lines across the roadway.
The driver was arrested for DUII. He was the only one in the car and he was uninjured.
Portland General Electric is assessing the scene and believes the section of SW Stafford Rd. could be closed for several hours. CCSO advises drivers to use an alternate route.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.