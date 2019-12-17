Possible DUII crash downs utility pole, power lines

No one was injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash that the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office referred to as a possible DUII has led to a utility pole and power lines leaning across the roadway.

In a tweet, CCSO said deputies are investigating a possible single vehicle DUII crash on Stafford Road near Wilsonville. Stafford Rd. is closed between Southwest Shatz Road and Southwest Mountain Road due to the leaning utility pole and power lines across the roadway.

A driver was arrested for DUII after a crash led to downed power lines and a utility pole on Dec. 17, 2019. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was arrested for DUII. He was the only one in the car and he was uninjured.

Portland General Electric is assessing the scene and believes the section of SW Stafford Rd. could be closed for several hours. CCSO advises drivers to use an alternate route.

Leaning utility pole and power lines after a crash near West Linn on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

