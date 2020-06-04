Possible DUI in deadly collision with utility pole

This crash is under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is suspected of driving while intoxicated after a deadly crash in Kelso Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to a crash at the 1400 block of South Pacific Avenue around 10:30 p.m. There, they found a single car had collided head-on with a utility pole, causing significant damage.

While the driver survived with injuries, the car’s passenger did not survive the crash. The driver, identified as Sheela M. Hawley, was sent to the hospital.

Officers say evidence suggests Hawley was driving under the influence of intoxicants.

This crash is under investigation. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.