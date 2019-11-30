Power lines down after crash in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crash has downed some power lines outside of Hillsboro Friday evening, said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
River Road was closed in both directions after a car crashed into a power pole around 6:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said high-voltage power lines were involved.
The driver was able to safely get out of the car, and no other people were involved in the crash, according to authorities. It is unknown if the driver was injured in the crash.
Crews from Portland General Electric and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue worked on the scene and were able to reopen the roadway after a 2-hour closure.
