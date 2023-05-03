A person died in a single-car crash on North Marine Drive Thursday afternoon, according to Portland police. (KOIN)

Police say traffic will be delayed for several hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died in a single-car crash on North Marine Drive Thursday afternoon, according to police.

PPB says officers were dispatched to the crash in the 5900 block of North Marine Drive around 1 p.m. Police discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a pole and that the driver was dead.

Eastbound lanes of North Marine Drive will be closed from approximately the 4000 block to the 6000 block for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-114997.