PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was taken to the hospital after running from a “bad” single-vehicle crash in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, officials said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to the crash at SE 67th Avenue and SE Powell Road around 1:45 a.m.

The driver was allegedly speeding at a high rate when the vehicle rolled over. Officials said two people ran from the vehicle after the crash.

The K9 unit and Air Unit found one person, who police said was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it’s unclear if the person found was the driver or a passenger. No other information was immediately released.