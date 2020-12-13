PPB: 2 dead, 2 injured following crash in Wilkes neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and two others were injured following a two-car crash in the Wilkes neighborhood Saturday.

A crash was reported on NE Halsey Street west of NE 162nd around 10:45 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene and determined two of the crash victims had died. Two other patients involved were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Police have temporarily closed NE Halsey Street between NE 160th and NE 162nd Avenues during the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau did not immediately provide information about the victims, the vehicles nor the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story.