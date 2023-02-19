Three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on North Marine Drive, both cars caught fire (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hospitalized Saturday night after a severe crash on North Marine Drive, police said.

According to Portland police, officers responded at around 11:52 p.m. to the reports of a two-vehicle crash and found one of the cars on fire when they arrived.

PPB Traffic Division later shared on Twitter that both cars had caught fire, and that speeding was believed to be involved in the crash.

According to police, three people involved in the crash were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

North Marine Drive is closed during the investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-45892