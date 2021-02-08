Driver dies after vehicle hits tree in North Portland

Kenna Danielle Butchek, 35, died at the scene, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree in North Portland, police said Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 5000 block of North Columbia Boulevard, police said.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, died at the scene. Police later identified the driver as 35-year-old Kenna Danielle Butchek of Portland.

All lanes of North Columbia Boulevard in the area of North Portsmouth Avenue and North Fiske Avenue were temporarily closed.

This is the eighth fatal crash in Portland so far this year.