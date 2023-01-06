PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver wanted on felony charges led officers on a chase through Southeast Portland before he eventually crashed and was arrested.

The incident unfolded in the vicinity of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Portland police, an officer saw a Dodge Charger, which matched the description of a car that eluded police the night prior, driving at an “exorbitant” speed. The officer began following the Charger but lost sight of it when the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Markus Jimenez, allegedly ran through a red light.

Minutes later, some officers with the Focused Intervention Team saw the Charger and tried to pull it over. Jimenez managed to flee from officers but was spotted again a short time later.

Officers used several spike strips to deflate the Charger’s tires as Jimenez traveled west on Stark. Jimenez eventually made a U-turn and headed back east.

Police ultimately found the Charger crashed and arrested Jimenez who allegedly tried to run away from the crash.

PPB later determined Jimenez was involved in a menacing with a firearm case that happened near Mall 205.

Jimenez, who has several outstanding felony warrants, was taken into custody on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing, attempt to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon.