PPB: Driver exits crashed car, hit by two others on I-84

A woman was critically injured after crashing her car, getting out and then being hit by two other cars late Friday night on I-84 W at 122nd Avenue, police said. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was critically injured Friday night after crashing her car, getting out and then being hit by two other drivers on a highway in Northeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a crash around 10:30 p.m. on I-84 W at NE 122nd Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries and she was taken to the hospital.

Police conducted a crash investigation and said the woman crashed her car, got out of the vehicle and then was hit by drivers in two other cars on the highway.

I-84 W at NE 122nd Avenue was closed for several hours during the investigation. As of 6 a.m. Saturday morning, I-84 W has reopened, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact PPB at 503.823.2103 and reference Case No. 21-317369.