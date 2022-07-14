PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have identified a bicyclist who died after colliding with a truck in northeast Portland Sunday night.

Authorities identified the bicyclist as 70-year-old Martin Crommie, who investigators say was riding an e-bike in traffic near the N Juneau St. and N Chautauqua Blvd intersection.

According to police, Crommie moved to the side of the road, when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma started to pass him. PPB said Crommie made a sudden turn and collided with the side of the truck. Crommie died at the scene, officials said.

According to PPB, the driver stayed on the scene after the crash.

PPB notes this was the 32nd traffic fatality of 2022 in Portland and the second involving a bicycle.