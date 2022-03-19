Driver may not have been aware, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in a motorized wheelchair was run over by a semi-truck Friday night in Northeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the man was on the sidewalk near the corner of NE Vancouver Way and NE Gertz Road when one of his wheels slipped off the curb and he fell under the tires of a passing semi.

The driver of the truck didn’t stay at the scene, and police said it’s unclear if the driver knew what happened.

Officers found the man dead when they arrived, PPB said. Authorities did not immediately release his identity.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was driving in the area around 8:50 p.m. Email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference Case No. 22-73292, or call 503.823.2103.