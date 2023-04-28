PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland’s Montavilla Neighborhood left a man in a wheelchair dead, police officials said.

Shortly after midnight Friday morning, Portland police said they responded to the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street where a crash had been reported.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a man who had been hit. Life-saving measures were attempted but Police said the man was declared dead at the scene.

No suspects remained and the scene and officials said no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash or the involved driver to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-109538.

The intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street is closed during the investigation.