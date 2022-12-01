A crash in the Lents Neighborhood proved to be fatal on Dec. 1, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau reported on Thursday evening that a motorcycle crash in the Lents neighborhood has resulted in the death of an individual.

Around 6 p.m. East Precinct officers reportedly responded to a crash report on Southeast 92nd avenue and discovered a crash between a car and a motorcycle, with the driver of the motorcycle suffering severe injuries. After attempting life-saving measures, paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

According to PPB, the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The scene is reportedly being investigated by the Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team, and Southeast 92nd Avenue will be closed between Southeast Duke Street and Southeast Henry Street. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call 503-823-2103 and reference case number 22-319773.

This investigation is ongoing.