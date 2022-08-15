PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Monday night, according to PPB.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and that the other driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

During the investigation, Southeast 82nd Avenue will be closed from Southeast Henderson Street to Southeast Malden Court. Also, Southeast Flavel Street is closed from Southeast 80th Avenue to Southeast 84th Avenue.