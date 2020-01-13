PPB officers rescue 3 people from flipped car on fire

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Three people were trapped inside a burning car that had flipped upside down early Monday morning.

A report of a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard underneath Interstate 205 came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. An officer in the area was able to quickly reach the scene, where she grabbed a fire extinguisher and began breaking out windows in order for the occupants to escape. She suffered minor cuts to her hands in the process.

A sergeant arrived shortly after and helped break more windows with a breaching tool. Each person inside the car was able to make out without any injuries.

The crash occurred after the car was going west on SE Powell Blvd. when another car cut it off, according to police. The driver tried to avoid the car, but lost control and crossed eastbound lanes of traffic. The car eventually struck an embankment — leading to the car flipping over.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.