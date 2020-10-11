PPB: Passenger dies after running from crash on NE Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who ran from the scene of a crash in the Parkrose area Friday–and subsequently collapsed nearby–has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of NE 97th and Prescott Street to assist medical crews working on a man who fell over in the street. Officials said the man likely came from a reported crash on NE Sandy Boulevard near the Interstate 205 overpass.

Investigators said the man was believed to be involved in the crash and ran several blocks while injured. After being taken to a hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

“It is unknown if the man died from injuries that resulted from the crash or some other reason,” police said in a statement released early Sunday.

According to PPB, this was the fourth Major Crash Team callout of the weekend.