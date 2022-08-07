PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 84 early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, PPB said officers responded to a report of a crash on eastbound I-84, near the exit for Northeast 82nd Avenue.

Officials said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died on the scene.

The driver remained on scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-211464, or call (503)823-2103.

Police noted this is the 39th traffic death of 2022 in Portland and the 49th activation of the Major Crash Team.