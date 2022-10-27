PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian has been hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland Thursday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were dispatched to the scene along Southeast Powell Boulevard and 29th just before 9 p.m.

Officers reportedly found the male pedestrian on the scene, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they did not find the driver and that no arrests were immediately made.

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash on SE Powell Blvd. and 29th, according to PPB. October 27, 2022 (KOIN).

Police have shut down a stretch of SE Powell Blvd. starting from Clevland High School to Cesar Chavez Blvd.

On the scene, a KOIN 6 News crew saw a TriMet bus, without passengers, and a car with hazard lights on within red police tape. Much of the police response is focused in front of the Target store on SE Powell Blvd.

TriMet has suspended service to stops in either direction between SE Powell and Cesar Chavez Blvd. and SE Powell Blvd. and 28th.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-288295.

This is a developing story.