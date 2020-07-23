PPB’s Major Crash Team responds to SE 122nd Ave

SE 122nd Avenue was closed in both directions from SE Oak to SE Morrison streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Major Crash Team was called to a crash in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened in the 500 block of SE 122nd Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Both directions of SE 122nd Avenue have been closed from SE Oak Street to SE Morrison Street. SE Stark Street was also closed from SE 119th Avenue to SE 126th Avenue.

No other details are available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

