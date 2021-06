A Prineville Police car as seen on their website, June 11, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tragedy struck close to home for a police officer in Prineville this week.

Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins wrote on Facebook that Sergeant Rob Gray responded to a single car crash in Crook County on Wednesday night. He arrived and found out his two sons were in the car. His 19-year-old son Clayton died at the scene.

His 16-year old son was life-flighted to Bend and is expected to recover.

Chief Cummins posted a link to the GoFundMe for the family.