Unidentified pedestrian hit, critically hurt in Woodland

Deputies said the pedestrian stepped in front of the car in the 38000 block of NW Lakeshore Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young, unidentified man was in critical condition on Sunday night after being hit by a teen driver near Horseshoe Lake in Woodland, according to deputies.

The person was hit at about 7:30 p.m. in the 38000 block of NW Lakeshore Drive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders found the victim lying in the road and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two people were in the car that hit him, deputies said. Both of them — a 19-year-old male driver and 17-year-old female passenger — stayed at the scene and worked with investigators.

Authorities said the teens were driving south on NW Lakeshore Drive when the pedestrian stepped into the road in front of them. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and no citations have been issued, deputies said.

By about 11:30 p.m., the pedestrian had still not been identified. Authorities described him as a white adult between 18 and 24 years old, 6-foot-2 and slender with medium-length brown hair. He had a black backpack with skateboard parts inside.

Detectives think several people witnessed the crash and they would like to hear from them. Tips can be sent to Detective Ryan Preston at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov