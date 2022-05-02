PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reckless driving caused the crash that killed a 21-year-old man and sent 6 others to the hospital on Saturday in North Portland, police said.

Andrew Michael Bachman was headed east on Columbia Boulevard and was driving in the center turn lane “in a fast, reckless manner,” officials said. Near the intersection with Peninsular Drive, Bachman’s car crossed the lane and hit an oncoming car head-on.

Bachman died at the scene.

His passenger and all 5 people — including 3 kids — in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. All were later released.

No other information is available.