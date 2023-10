PORTLAND,Ore. (KOIN) — A reckless driver crashed into an I-5 barrier, then ran away as police arrived and was hit by an oncoming car, the Oregon State Police said.

The driver crashed on southbound I-5 near Woodburn shortly before 1:30 p.m. The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was critically hurt after being hit by the car on the northbound side of the highway.

Traffic was backed up while emergency responders were at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.