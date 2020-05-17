Report: Car goes into river near Government Island

A stretch of NE Marine Drive temporarily was closed for about six hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Multiple agencies are investigating a crash that took place near Government Island involving at least one vehicle.

Portland Fire & Rescue–along with Gresham Fire and Port of Portland Fire–responded to a car going into the Columbia River just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team also responded to the call noting at least one person involved in the crash sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officials closed traffic in both directions on NE Marine Drive from 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue for several hours. The roads reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

NE Marine Dr: PF&R crews a long with help from Gresham Fire and Port of Portland Fire are on scene at the report of a car in the river. Crews are investigating for possible injuries.

Marine Dr. is closed between 33rd and 122nd. Please avoid the area. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 17, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Editor’s note: The story initially listed the “Willamette River” in reference to the location of the crash instead of the Columbia River. KOIN 6 News apologizes for the mistake.