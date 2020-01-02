Residents hear ‘huge boom’ as car plows into St. Paul home

Four people inside the Dodge Charger fled the scene, deputies said

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies said four people were inside a Dodge Charger when it hit a St. Paul home, destroying its front porch on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators said the car was speeding when it crashed into the house on Main Street around noon.

The four people who were inside of the car got out and ran after the collision, leaving the Dodge Charger behind.

Oma Boyd was babysitting a 3-year-old inside of the house when the vehicle plowed into the porch.

“Baby has already fallen asleep and, all of a sudden, we just heard a huge ‘boom’ and my husband jumped up and ran downstairs and I was right behind him,” Boyd said. “All I could hear was my sister screaming because she was trapped in her room.”

A car plowed into a home in St. Paul, destroying its front porch, Dec. 31, 2019. (KOIN)

After moving a China cabinet away from the bedroom door, Boyd’s trapped sister was able to get out.

Incredibly, no one was injured.

The house sustained major structural damage. Boyd said a beam that crashed through a window even destroyed their Christmas tree.

Neighbors kept an eye on the people who fled the crash scene until law enforcement arrived. Deputies found and arrested at least one person: Alejandro Urcino Lima, the alleged driver. He was cited and released on a number of charges, including failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving and reckless endangering.