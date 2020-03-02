‘RIP, Angel’: Woman mourned in NE Portland hit-run

Flowers mark the spot where Chantel Downs was hit and killed by a driver who fled at NE 42nd and Halsey. March 2, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flowers and a note mark the spot where a woman was hit and killed in Northeast Portland Saturday night by a driver who fled the area.

“RIP, Angel,” the note reads. “I don’t know you or your name but you are in my prayers. Rest EZ.”

Monday afternoon, authorities identified her as 36-year-old Chantel Downs of Portland.

Investigators said she was crossing Halsey against the light when she was hit by an oncoming driver. The driver kept going.

The crash happened at NE 42nd and Halsey around 9:30 p.m. Saturday — not far from a Trader Joe’s, a gas station and the Hollywood MAX Station. Downs died by the time emergency responders arrived.

Neither the suspect driver nor the vehicle have been found.

Pedestrian killed in NE Portland hit-and-run

Damon Jourdan, who lives near the area, said seeing the flowers touches his heart — for personal reasons.

About 19 years ago, he said, he was hit by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street at NE 122nd and Halsey.

“I was hit by a car and left for dead,” he told KOIN 6 News. But the next day the driver went to get a replacement windshield and was connected to the crime.

“You just don’t do this, leave someone for dead after you run over them,” he said. “You just don’t do something like that.”

“I want the person to be caught, just like the guy who ran over me and left me for dead. The next day he was caught,” Jourdan said.

Maureen Phillips said “you have to be pretty fast” to cross that intersection. “They allow about 8 seconds and there just isn’t much time to get there. I don’t move that fast anymore.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Officer David Enz at David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov