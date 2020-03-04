Road reopens after collision between dump truck, car

No word yet on any injuries

A dump truck collided with a car at Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northbound traffic was blocked for over an hour on Northeast Cornelius Pass Road after a dump truck and car collided Wednesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said NE Cornelius Pass Road was blocked just north of Highway 26 for a crash that occurred at Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard. It was reopened by 10:20 a.m.

