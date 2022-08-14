PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews have shut down Cornelius Pass Road north of Skyline Boulevard after a SUV crashed into a power pole and rolled Sunday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Officials said they were able to get the driver out of the car and confirmed he is stable.

TVF&R announced the crash shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday and said crews were working to get the driver out of the car – noting power lines were lying near the vehicle. Officials said Portland General Electric was also on the scene to de-energize the downed power pole.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Fire and Oregon Department of Transportation crews also responded to the crash.