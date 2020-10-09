Roads closed after deadly motorcycle crash near Ross Island Bridge

Drivers should expect lengthy delays or plan an alternate route

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in downtown Portland early Friday, police say.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police responded to reports of a crash near Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Arthur Street. Witnesses told officers they saw the motorcycle crash into a fixed object and the rider was not moving afterward.

The rider died at the scene. No further details have been released.

Commuters are experiencing traffic delays as a result of the crash — especially those going west on the Ross Island Bridge. The intersection and other streets in the area have been closed as police divert traffic coming off the bridge onto city streets.

Drivers should expect lengthy delays or plan an alternate route.

This is a developing story.