Roadside worker seriously hurt in Milwaukie hit-and-run

Police said the driver later returned to the scene and was arrested

Michael Taylor, January 22, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A member of a roadside work crew was hospitalized after an early Wednesday morning hit-and-run crash in Milwaukie, police said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of SE Harrison Street and 31st Avenue where a work crew was doing routine maintenance on the railroad tracks.

A car hit a worker who was directing traffic and drove away, according to the Milwaukie Police Department. The worker was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Police said the driver of the car, 53-year-old Michael Taylor, drove back to the scene about 30 minutes later. Taylor cooperated with authorities and was taken into custody for felony hit-and-run.

