Roadside worker seriously hurt in Milwaukie hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A member of a roadside work crew was hospitalized after an early Wednesday morning hit-and-run crash in Milwaukie, police said.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of SE Harrison Street and 31st Avenue where a work crew was doing routine maintenance on the railroad tracks.
A car hit a worker who was directing traffic and drove away, according to the Milwaukie Police Department. The worker was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
Police said the driver of the car, 53-year-old Michael Taylor, drove back to the scene about 30 minutes later. Taylor cooperated with authorities and was taken into custody for felony hit-and-run.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.