Rollover slows NB lanes of Glenn Jackson Bridge

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rollover crash briefly closed the northbound lanes of the Glenn Jackson Bridge Tuesday afternoon, backing up traffic for miles. As of 4:25 p.m., some lanes are moving past the crash, but traffic is moving very slowly.

Initial indications are several cars are involved. The northbound lanes between Portland and Vancouver has backed traffic up all the way to where I-84 meets I-205.

ODOT officials say to avoid the area at this time.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

