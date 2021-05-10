2 extricated from rollover crash on Hwy 217

One person has been removed but another person is still stuck inside a rolled vehicle after a crash on Highway 217 on Monday, May 10, 2021. (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were removed from a rollover crash on Highway 217 on Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m., various fire crews were on the scene of a rollover crash on southbound Highway 217 at southbound Interstate 5. Two people were trapped inside the car, which was rolled on a steep embankment in thick brush — making access difficult for firefighters. However, both people were ultimately extricated within the hour.

The two victims were sent to a local hospital. Their current conditions are unclear, but Tigard Police Department told KOIN 6 News there were serious injuries.

Details of what led up to the crash are not yet confirmed.

Traffic is still affected. Avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

This is a developing story.